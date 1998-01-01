|
|
Discussion Forums/Lists and News
Distribution list related to Albania and Albanians:
here for full list]
You don't see the list you were looking for? E-mail
mailman@alb-net.com with your suggestion
for creating a new list and become the administrator/moderator of the
list!
-
Albanians-Today -
Albanians-Today News and Information
-
KAN-Info
- Kosova Action
Network News & Information
-
Alb-Club - Discussion
List
-
Alb-Shkenca
- Alb-Shkenca: Lista Shqiptare Per
Shkencen
-
Albanian-UK -
Albanians in UK
-
Albanians-NZ -
Albanian community in New Zealand
-
ALPSA-Info - Albanian
Political Science Association
-
Alst-L -
Albanian Studies Discussion List
-
AMCC-NEWS -
Albanians in Macedonia Crisis Center (AMCC) News &
Information Network
-
Art-Cafe -
Art-Cafe: Albanian Arts & Entertainment List
-
Fjalori-L -
Diskutime mbi Fjalorin e Informatikes
-
Info-Tech -
Information Technology Forum
-
KCC-NEWS -
Kosova Crisis Center (KCC) News & Information Network
-
NYC-L - Albanians in
New York City Discussion Forum (New York City, USA)
-
Shkupi-L -
Shkupi Discussion Forum (Shkup, Macedonia)
-
Tetova-L -
Tetova Discussion Forum (Tetova, Macedonia)
-
Tirana-L -
Tirana Discussion Forum (Tirana, Albania)
|
For the latest news about the current situation in Kosova please visit:
KosovoNews
Sign the Petition for Kosova Missing Persons
(KAN activity)
Albanians-Today is news &
information mailing list that distributes pertinent and relevant
information covering issues related to human, civil, cultural, academic,
economic, and religious rights and freedoms throughout the Albanian lands.
|
Albanians in
Macedonia Crisis Center (AMCC)
This site intends to shed some light on various forms of oppression,
aggression and human rights violation the Macedonian government has
exercised on the Albanian population since 1991, when Macedonia declared
its independence, and until 2001, as well as the years leading towards the
breakup of Yugoslavia. [more...]
|
Kosova Crisis
Center (KCC)
With the start of the Serb massacres in Kosova in February 1998, the
KCC (Kosova Crisis Center) and
KCC-NEWS were established.
The purpose of KCC and
KCC-NEWS was to keep the world
informed with the facts from the ground about the Serb atrocities
committed against women, children and elderly people, as well as the
oppression against everything Albanian in Kosova. [more...]
|
Advocates for Kosova
Independence (AKI)
the Advocates for Kosova Independence
(AKI) site has been created for the purpose of providing a forum for
discussion and research to evaluate as to what form that
self-determination should take. [more...]
|
Free
Albin Kurti
Albin Kurti, Kosova Albanian student leader was sentenced to serve a 15
year jail term in 2000. He was suddenly released from the Serbian prison
in January 2002. [more...]
Nait Hasani
began his political activities very
early, when he was in high school and later in the university's Student
Union. So from very early on, police persecuted him. Now he is in prison
for the fourth time by the Serbian regime. [more...]
|
Kosova
Student Protests '98
This site is dedicated to Albanian
Students in Kosova and their fight for a basic right, the right of
education in their own language. Even though Albanian Language University
and High Schools in the region existed for decades, the Serbian regime
closed down all of them, forcing the Albanian Students and Professors to
hold their classes outside their school premises since 1991.
[more...]
|